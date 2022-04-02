Today, Saturday, saw a frosty start for many places, then cloudy at times but also some sunny spells, with scattered showers.

The showers will be mainly this afternoon, although some could start the day, and will be occasionally wintry, especially over high ground.

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

More of thw white stuff is forecast

Tonight, any remaining showers will quickly die away, leaving a little patchy cloud but also long clear periods, allowing a widespread frost to develop. Isolated freezing fog patches may form. Minimum temperature -4 °C.

On Sunday there will be a frosty start with any patchy freezing fog soon clearing. Then dry and largely sunny, and feeling milder than recent days with light winds. Later cloud increases, with evening rain arriving. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

The outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Windy Monday and generally dry, but rain for the Pennines. Tuesday largely dry but often cloudy, some bright or sunny spells. Wednesday breezy, sunny intervals and showers. Temperatures near normal.

From Thursday onwards, rain will move southeastwards, with heavy bursts in the west. There is a chance of wintry showers in the north, bringing snow to higher ground. The far southeast will remain dry and bright into the afternoon with largely light winds, though gales may develop in central and southern areas.

Further unsettled conditions are expected to arrive later in the week, with most areas seeing spells of rain or showers, potentially wintry on high ground at times.

Periods of drier and more settled weather are still possible, but more short-lived than recently.