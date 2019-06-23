Doncaster braced for THREE days of thunderstorms and heavy rain from this afternoon
Doncaster is braced for a battering of three days of thunderstorms and heavy rain from this afternoon with weather warnings issued.
Two Met Office yellow warnings for thunderstorms have been issued for South Yorkshire, with the first of the torrential downpours set to sweep across the region from around 5pm this afternoon, according to forecasts.
Drivers and householders have been warned of potential flooding and disruption to travel.
A Met Office spokesman said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost,” added the Met Office statement.
The weather warnings are in place until midnight on Tuesday.