The UK reportedly could face temperatures as low as -5C in the first week of May, according to claims by forecasters in several national titles today (April 28).

It comes as a ‘1,000-mile-wide cold front’ is reportedly set to settle over the country and would last to the May Bank Holiday weekend, in contrast to the sunny weather seen over Easter.

Experts say the UK will be hit by a 1000-mile-wide arctic cold front in the first week of May - but not all forecasters are in agreement.

It could lead to temperatures of -5C in the North as well as snow brought on in ‘wintry showers’.

However, experts are not all in agreement.

Despite the national media reports, neither the BBC, the Met Office or the Accuweather service show temperatures dropping below 6C at all in the next two weeks.

In a statement published by several titles, ex-BBC and Met Office forecaster John Hammond said: “The mercury will go into reverse, with a cooler trend to end April. Fresh waves of Arctic air mean a good chance, even across southern Britain, of temperatures falling close to or below freezing.

“One or two wintry showers are not ruled out later in the week, most likely on higher ground in the North.”