A wet and mild week to come in Doncaster - this is when the rain will hit our town
Here is the forecast for the weather this week in Doncaster including when the rain will fall.
It’s going to be another disappointing week for sun lovers as The Met Office is predicting a drizzle heavy forecast.
On Monday, July 5 the week will be kicked off with light rain until 9am.
Then another burst between 12 and 4pm.
Temperatures could reach 20 degrees.
On Tuesday, July 6 there will be heavy rain for the majority of the day.
Temperatures will stay mild averaging around 15 degrees but they could peak at 19 degrees.
The rain will turn light once more as we head into Wednesday, July 7.
By Thursday, July 8 the sun may even come out once or twice but cloud cover remains.
Temperatures will rise to a nice 21 degrees.
Looking forward to the weekend it currently looks mild with bursts of light rain – we will bring you more later on in the week.