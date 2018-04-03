WEATHER WARNING: South Yorkshire on flood alert after heavy snow and rain

A flood warning remains in place for parts of South Yorkshire today after heavy rain and melting snow led to rivers bursting their banks.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert - meaning people should be prepared - for parts of the River Don as rain continues to make its way downstream.

A spokesman said; "The River Don downstream of Doncaster will peak later as yesterday's rain and snowmelt makes it way downstream."

Visit https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk for more information.