WEATHER WARNING: More snow for Doncaster tonight

The Beast from the East is set to bring more bad weather to Doncaster later today, forecasters warn.

The Met Office has this morning updated a weather warning relating to a band of snow moving north across the country this afternoon and this evening.

According to the latest forecast there could be an extra two to four inches of snow in places.

The updated Yellow warning states: "Patchy freezing rain will affect some southern parts of England and well as west Wales until early afternoon, leading to icy stretches which may be difficult to see.

"There is also an increasing chance that a further spell of more persistent snow may move north northwards across southern England, Wales and central England during the day, reaching northern England by evening, producing further accumulations.

"Further snow is also likely over parts of Northern Ireland. In addition, strong winds will lead to further drifting or blowing around of existing snow cover.

"Delays and cancellations to public transport are possible, as are delays to travel on roads; some stranding of vehicles and passengers could also occur. "Some rural communities could become, or remain cut off. Interruptions to power supplies and mobile phone coverage are also possible."



