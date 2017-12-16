Weather warning for ice issued for South Yorkshire

A weather warning has been issued over icy conditions across South Yorkshire this evening and tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice on roads and pavements across the region from 8pm tonight until 10.30am tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Icy patches will be a hazard on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"Some injuries are possible from slips and falls on icy surfaces."

Temperatures are set to fall below freezing this evening across the region, allowing a frost and some icy patches to develop.

Outbreaks of rain are expected during the night, with some rain expected to fall onto surfaces that will still be below freezing, according to the Met Office forcecast.