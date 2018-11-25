WEATHER FORECAST: Chance of showers throughout the day in Doncaster 

There is a chance of rain throughout the day in Doncaster.

Forecasters predict there will be a fair amount of cloud through this morning with the risk of shower; just the odd bright spell is likely.

It will stay mostly cloudy this afternoon with the continuing chance of showers.

Plenty of cloud is expected to linger overnight with just the odd clearer break possible.

Further showers are likely as well, spreading their way westwards.

Expect high temperatures of 7C, and lows of 4C.