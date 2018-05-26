WEATHER: A sunny Saturday for South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire is set to enjoy a day of sunny weather, as any early showers die out and cloud lifts and breaks during the morning.

It will feel warm with a maximum temperature of 20 °C.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells and a noticeable north or northeast breeze continuing through the night.

Some mist and low cloud could affect some areas. The minimum temperature will be 10 °C.

Sunday looks set to be mostly dry with sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 24 °C.

The outlook for Monday to Wednesday is for mainly dry weather with warm sunny spells.