A Doncaster pensioner has said the latest ‘disgusting’ fly-tipping ‘mess’ outside his home is the ‘straw that’s broke the camel’s back’.

Steve Parsons, aged 72, said spots of litter and fly-tipping behind his home on Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe, can return within a matter of days of being dumped.

Steve Parsons has had enough of the persistent fly-tipping in the backs between Ellerker Avenue and Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe.

The horrendous mess includes every day litter such as bottles, cans and plastic bags along with stranger items such as shoes, carpets and a broken wooden bed frame.

He said the situation of litter and fly-tipping exploded around five years ago and added more education is needed for certain communities in the area.

The retired prisons maintenance worker did praise the council for regularly cleaning up the area including the several alleys between back to back houses in Hexthorpe.

But Mr Parsons said the council is failing to address the bigger picture and called on more to be done to tackle the problem.

Fly-tipping in the backs between Ellerker Avenue and Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe.

Fly-tipping in Doncaster costs the council hundreds of thousands of pounds each year and a Free Press investigation recently found Hexthorpe was one of the most complained about hot spots for dumping.

Ramsden Road was the most complained about area with a staggering 267 reports in three years.

Mr Parsons said: “Doncaster Council in fairness do a sterling job in cleaning the alleyways – but the point I’m trying to make is why someone can’t get to the bottom of this and tackle this more aggressively to serious target the people and landlords who let this happen.

“It’s not just my area, it’s bad in other alleyways around Hexthorpe and it’s just got to a point now when I’m just so sick and tired of it because it gets cleaned up and in no time it’s a disgusting mess.

Fly-tipping in the backs between Ellerker Avenue and Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe.

“I’ve got a good rapport with local councillors and I just want to try and help to get to a practical solution because it’s gone on for too long.

“I fear with the summer coming up it’s going to get worse because it’s horrendous and it absolutely stinks.”

Assistant director of environment, Gill Gillies, said: “Littering and fly-tipping which is so indiscriminate and prevalent in certain areas is abhorrent and will not be allowed.

“Doncaster Council has a zero tolerance stance on litter and issued 5,800 Fixed Penalty Notices last year.

Fly-tipping in the backs between Ellerker Avenue and Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe.

“If members of the public, like Mr Parsons, see instances of littering in our town, then please report it online and we will investigate.

“We want residents to work with us to encourage positive behaviours while we continue to devote up to 200 staff who can work on all types of enforcement activity and 70 Street Scene staff.”

Fly-tipping in the backs between Ellerker Avenue and Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe.