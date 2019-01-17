‘We decided to Leave!’ Doncaster MP Caroline Flint in live TV clash with Remain colleague over second Brexit vote

Don Valley MP Caroline Flint clashed with a Remain supporting colleague in a live TV Brexit debate saying: “We decided to leave.”

The Doncaster MP and fellow Labour politician Angela Smith appeared on Channel 4 News following last night’s vote of no confidence in Theresa May’s Government which she won by a narrow margin.

Doncaster's Don Valley MP Caroline Flint.

But while Ms Smith is backing calls for a second, so-called People’s Vote, Ms Flint said the British people had already made their decision.

Ms Smith insisted that the final Brexit deal should “go back to the people for ratification” in the debate.

She said: “I agree that it is the job of Parliament and Government to sort out what the deal should look like.

“But, I think it should go back to the people for ratification, on the basis of, ‘this is the deal that Parliament has agreed, do you still think that we should Leave the European Union or do you agree to Remain’.”

Labour’s Ms Flint replied: “Angela is a mate of mine, but on this, we disagree.

“I don’t want to put words into Angela’s mouth but I do know that amongst those people who support a People’s Vote, and a so-called second referendum”.

She was interrupted by host, Jon Snow, before she replied: “Hang on a minute Jon, let me make this point. This is important.

“We have had two years in Parliament to try and sort this out. The Government has failed, the House of Commons has failed.

“Part of that failure is a mixture of Government incompetence, but also, we have hard hardline Brexiteers who don’t want any deal at all, and hardline Remainers who want to overturn the referendum result. We have to be honest here.”

Ms Smith said she did not see what was “hardline about remaining in the largest trading block”, which prompted a quick reply from Ms Flint who said: “Because we decided to Leave.”

Labour’s Ms Smith accepted the Government had to work cross-party to resolve Brexit, but still believed regardless it should go back to the British people.

Ms Flint backed Remain during the referendum but has said that despite calls for a second referendum, people in her consituency have not changed their minds about Brexit and still want out of the EU.