Water supplies restored in Doncaster as power cut hits hundreds and closes schools

Water has been restored to hundreds of homes and businesses across Doncaster after a power cut which forced several schools to close.

Yorkshire Water says that supplies have now been restored to homes in the DN1, DN2, DN3, DN4, DN5 and DN9 postcode areas after a power cut caused water pumps in the town to fail this morning.

Water supplies in Doncaster have now been restored

READ MORE: Schools closes as Doncaster hit by massive Yorkshire Water power cut

The shutdown, which cut some properties off completely and saw reduced pressure for others, caused five Doncaster schools to shut down early for the day.

Pupils from Armthorpe Academy, Bentley High Street Primary, Willow Academy, Sandringham Primary and The McAuley Catholic High School were all sent home.

READ MORE: Yorkshire Water in supply warning problem to Doncaster home

Engineers from Yorkshire Water have spent the best part of the day tackling the problem. The company said that supplies were restored around 2.30pm.

In a tweet, the company said: “Very happy to report that supplies are now restored. Thank you all for your continued patience.”

Yorkshire Water said that some customers could experience discoloured and cloudy water as the system comes back to normal.

READ MORE: Pumping station fault linked to Doncaster floods