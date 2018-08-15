WATCH: Upcoming Doncaster rapper makes bid for fame with debut single

An upcoming Doncaster rapper being tipped for the top is hoping to make it big with the release of his first single.

Intake-based music star Kannan has put out his latest track GOAT today - with the video for the song shot on the streets of Doncaster.

The video for the new song was filmed on the streets of Doncaster.

The song has been named 'the coldest track of the week' for DJ Toddla T on his BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra show this Thursday.

Kannan, 23, whose real name is Kieran Hannan, is no stranger to success, becoming an internet sensation several years ago with his track Grime which reached a couple of million views on the SBTV Facebook page as well as 900,000 on the SBTV YouTube channel which offers a showcase for up and coming urban acts from across the UK.

However, this is his first official release, with the track available to stream via Spotify and buy via iTunes and Google Music.

Writing on Facebook, he said: "Can't believe my first single is out.

"After all the hard work and planning that's been put in over the last six months, it's crazy to see everything actually come together as you vision it in your head.

"Hope you all enjoy it. There's so much more to come."

His next track is entitled Corner and the music video will be shot inside Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium.

Producer Rafta, who works with Kannan at his studio in Kirk Sandall, said: "All his music has a northern element and sound to it and all the music videos will be recorded in Doncaster.

"There is no other rappers from Doncaster doing what this lad's doing right now."

You can watch a clip of the video HERE

The full video will be released on SBTV later today.