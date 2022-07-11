Watch: Shocking moment woman filmed on bonnet of moving car in Doncaster

Footage widely shared on social media shows the woman leaning back against the windscreen with her legs on the bonnet of the white Audi as it drove through Mexborough on Saturday evening.

The vehicle can be seen turning off Greens Way towards Swinton into the car park of the Lidl supermarket.

Paul Jessop, who shared the clip said: “She was stood in the dual carriageway, the white Audi was trying to get around her but she kept on moving in front of it.

The woman was filmed sprawled across the bonnet of the car as it drove through Mexborough.

"Next minute she was on the bonnet – we couldn’t believe what was happening.”

The incident took place at around 6.45pm.

On seeing the footage, one person said: “They want reporting because it would be emergency services looking after them or anyone they hit and not other people who are in distress through no fault of their own. Stuff like that is just ridiculous.”

Another posted: “What a dangerous thing to do - that's not fun it's stupidity.”

Another added: “That’s mad! People are crazy.”

“Surprised South Yorkshire Police haven’t taken them in already,” added another.

And another wrote: “If that car had jammed its brakes on for whatever reason, she would be underneath it and she definitely wouldn’t be laughing then would she?

"Her stupidity could cost innocent people there life for a pleb on a car bonnet.”

"This is crazy,” wrote another.