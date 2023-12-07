Watch: Shocking moment reckless motorist drives on pavement and nearly hits bin worker
City of Doncaster Council has released footage of the incident which shows the car mounting the pavement and then just driving inches away from the bin worker as they drag a wheelie bin towards the back of the lorry.
The shocked worker is seen stepping away as the vehicle flies past before attempting to join the road in front of the lorry as other vehicles drive past.
The incident took place at around 7.50am on October 17 in Doncaster earlier this year – although details of the exact location have not been disclosed.
Sharing the footage on social medial, a City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “This is the shocking moment a reckless driver is a split second away from colliding with a member of our bin crew.
“Yes we are all busy. Yes it's nearly Christmas and we are anticipating increased amounts of waste and recycling at this time of year.
"However that doesn’t excuse such dangerous driving.
“We ask that people remain patient and pass safely while they do their job.”
Anyone wanting to report dangerous driving in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can report information in confidence to independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.