Watch: Shocking moment car thief rams owner into brick wall in Doncaster heist
CCTV footage shared on social media shows a man in a black tracksuit, white trainers and a green hat attempting to open a black car parked outside the home.
As he is about to take off, the car owner - in a green jacket - walks towards the vehicle and opens the door in an attempt to stop the thief.
But the thief is shown reversing at full speed, ramming the owner into a brick wall and smashing the car door off.
The criminal then screeches out of the driveway, leaving the injured man fallen on the ground, groaning in pain.
Holding his apparently injured arm, the man rushes back into his home.
The shocking heist is understood to have happened in Doncaster on December 6 at around 7pm.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.