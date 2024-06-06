Watch: "Remember them": D-Day 80th anniversary proclamation at Mansion House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Those who gave their lives have been remembered in Doncaster in a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

This morning, town crier Antia Johnson read out the D-Day Proclamation on the steps of the Mansion House, joining hundreds of other simultaneous speeches and events across the country.

She paid tribute to the thousands of military personnel who landed on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, the start of Operation Overlord, the Allied forces’ full scale liberation of France from Nazi Germany during World War Two.

As well as commemorating the veterans who survived, she also paid respects to those who never came home, urging the people of Doncaster to “remember them.”

Town crier Anita Johnson makes the D-Day proclamation from the steps of the Mansion House.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Today is an opportunity to come together and pay our respects to those who have made the greatest sacrifice for our freedom.

“At 8am this morning, we held a D-Day 80 Proclamation outside the Mansion House.”

There have been a number of services and events taking place across Doncaster to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and this evening at 9.15pm there will be a beacon lighting at the war memorial in Bennetthorpe.

Bells were also rung at Doncaster Minster, with a remembrance service also taking place.

Doncaster’s Fred Adamson, who at 104 is one of the city’s oldest surviving D-Day veterans, has recalled his memories of his involvement in the huge airborne, land and sea operation which changed the course of World War Two.