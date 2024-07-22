Watch: Moment car hits concrete bollards in Doncaster - and then simply drives off

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:08 BST
This is the moment a car was flipped onto two wheels after mounting the kerb and colliding with a concrete bollard on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads – before the driver simply drove off.

CCTV cameras captured the moment the car was filmed mounting the pavement and hitting the post on the A630 Balby Road last Thursday night.

The incident, which took place near to The Plough pub, shows a car flipping in the top right hand corner of the screen.

The vehicle pauses for a moment on the kerbside following the collision, with other drivers slowing down and pulling alongside the vehicle.

The car can be seen flipping onto two wheels in the smash.

After a few moments, the driver limps off the kerb and continues on their journey.

Two passers by can be seen approaching the vehicle before it makes its getaway following the crash, which took place shortly before 10.30pm.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details.

