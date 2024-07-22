Watch: Moment car hits concrete bollards in Doncaster - and then simply drives off
CCTV cameras captured the moment the car was filmed mounting the pavement and hitting the post on the A630 Balby Road last Thursday night.
The incident, which took place near to The Plough pub, shows a car flipping in the top right hand corner of the screen.
The vehicle pauses for a moment on the kerbside following the collision, with other drivers slowing down and pulling alongside the vehicle.
After a few moments, the driver limps off the kerb and continues on their journey.
Two passers by can be seen approaching the vehicle before it makes its getaway following the crash, which took place shortly before 10.30pm.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details.
