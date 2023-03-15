Watch: Moment car flips onto roof in dramatic Doncaster crash caught on camera
This is the moment a car was caught flipping onto its roof after a dramatic crash in a quiet Doncaster residential street.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:13 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:14 GMT
A CCTV camera caught the moment the car – understood to be a Skoda Karoq – ended up overturning as the vehicle drove along Cantley Manor Avenue in Cantley at around 7pm last night.
It is understood the occupants of the vehicle did not suffer serious injuries in the incident.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.