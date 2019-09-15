WATCH: Joyrider on 'stolen' mobility scooter caught on camera in middle of busy Doncaster road
This is the moment a joyrider went for a spin in the middle of one of Doncaster’s busiest roads – on a ‘stolen’ mobility scooter.
By Darren Burke
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 18:56 pm
Updated 2 minutes ago
The bizarre scene was filmed earlier this afternoon by a passenger in a car which followed the rider as he careered around in the middle of Edlington Lane.
The rider, whose face is not visible, can be seen waggling his legs as he drives down the middle of the road towards a red light at the busy junction with the A630 High Road at Warmsworth.
On nearing the traffic lights, the rider swerves onto the pavement and disappears around the corner on the A630.
The woman who filmed the clip, who has asked not to be named, said: “It was most likely the scooter was stolen as his friend was chasing after him.”