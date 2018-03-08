WATCH: Gas canister EXPLODES at Doncaster newsagents leaving four people injured

Dramatic footage has emerged of firefighters battling a blaze following an explosion at a newsagents in Doncaster this morning.

An investigation into what exploded and why is underway, but firefighters said the blast occurred in the shop on the corner of Doncaster Road and Hirst Gate, Mexborough, at 11.20am.

Fire in Doncaster

There were two people in the shop at the time and three in a flat above.

At the height of the incident there were four fire engines at the scene, with three still there now damping down.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At around 11.20am emergency services responded to reports of what is believed to have been a gas canister explosion at a property on Doncaster Road, Mexborough.

It is believed four people sustained injuries in the incident and they are currently receiving treatment. These injuries are not thought to be serious

Firefighters in Doncaster - picture: Stephen Hamilton

"Two people were inside the shop at the time and three people were in the flat above it. All were outside when crews arrived at the scene.

"It is believed that two people went to hospital.

"Three fire engines remain at the scene damping down.

"An investigation into the fire will take place once the fire is completely out."

Mexborough councillor Bev Chapman said she and councillor Andy Pickering visited the scene of the explosion to check on the welfare of those caught up in the incident and the emergency services dealing with it.

"We wanted to make sure that everyone involved in the incident was alright and to see if there was anything we could do.

"There was an explosion and there were people injured but the fire service had the situation under control.

"Doncaster Road is closed off and there are diversions in place. The residents in the house next to the shop have been evacuated because of smoke damage to their home.

"We want to thank the fire service and police for their actions today."