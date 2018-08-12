WATCH: Football fans pay tribute to comedy star Barry Chuckle at Rotherham United game

Football fans paid tribute to the late Barry Chuckle during Rotherham United's match at the New York Stadium yesterday.

The Championship game between Rotherham and Ipswich saw fans remember one half of comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, with a minute's applause for the lifelong Rotherham fan.

The Rotherham-born star, passed away on August 5 aged 73 after a battle with bone cancer which had spread to his lungs.

Fans paid an 'emotional' tribute by trading chants of the Chuckle Brothers' own catchphrase 'to me, to you' back and forth on the 73rd minute, marking Barry's age at the time of his passing.

Lisa Hambleton Twigg captured the moment on video, she said: "Great atmosphere and also a bit emotional. Both sets of fans joined in the chant. It was nice to see Paul there, for him to see the amount of respect Rotherham fans have for Barry and himself."

Barry's brother and theatrical partner Paul attended the game and tweeted after saying: "A big kiss to all the Tractor boys for this afternoons tribute to my beautiful brother Barry."

Both Rotherham and Ipswich fans paid tribute to the late comedy star

Both Barry and Paul were appointed honorary presidents of The Millers in 2007.

After Barry's death, Rotherham United Chairman Tony Stewart said: "Barry and Paul are two of our most recognisable supporters, who would often mention the Millers in their popular TV and stage shows, really putting our club on the entertainment map.

“Barry loved the Millers, and we loved Barry."

The game itself remained goalless until late on, and it looked as though Ipswich were the more likely side to score for a while, with another of Barry's catchphrases - this time "oh dear, oh dear" - appearing appropriate on the day.

But eventually The Millers found a goal to earn all three points and round off a fitting day spent remembering one of their most famous sons.

Close friends and relatives of the much-loved comedian will attend a funeral for Barry at Rotherham United's New York stadium on Friday, August 17 at 12.55pm.

The service itself will be private but fans who wish to pay their respects are being asked to line the streets around the ground in a 'celebration' of Barry's life.