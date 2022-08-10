Watch: Fire breaks out in Doncaster parkland as temperatures soar again

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews were called to Warren House Park, Askern last night after fire broke out and footage shows firefighters tackling the blaze on grassland off Chapel Hill.

A spokesman said the grass fire was ‘deliberate’ and that two crews from Adwick and Birley Moor attended at around 5.13pm.

Fire crews were kept busy after a blaze broke out at Askern Pit Top. (Photo/Video: Carl Smith).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued an amber warning of extreme heat for Doncaster and northern England from Thursday and into the weekend, with temperatures tipped to reach 31c.

And while temperatures will not reach the record-breaking 40.1c seen in Doncaster last month, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service chiefs are calling on people to take care in a bid to prevent a repeat of devastating wildfires which swept across the county as temperatures soared.

A spokesman said: “We're heading for another heatwave and we need your help.

"Leave the disposable BBQs at home, no campfires and absolutely no garden bonfires.

"Take your litter home with you. Dispose of cigarettes carefully. Please be sensible.”

The Met Office has issued the amber warning from midnight on Thursday to midnight on Sunday.

A spokesman said: “A hot spell will develop across parts of England and Wales later this week.

“Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat

“The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses

“Some changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required

“An increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail.

“More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes, rivers and other beauty spots leading to an increased risk of water safety and fire-related incidents.