Emotional tributes have been paid at Doncaster Racecourse to a family killed in a horrific crossbow murder spree.

Jockeys and officials held a minute’s silence before yesterday’s meeting at Town Moor as a mark of respect for BBC Racing commentator John Hunt whose wife and two of his daughters were killed with a crossbow on Tuesday in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

Mr Hunt’s wife Carol, and daughters, Hannah and Louise, all died when they were attacked in their home.

Suspect Kyle Clifford remains seriously ill in hospital after being detained by police near a cemetery in London following the horror.

Commentator Mark Johnson led a tribute and minute’s silence for Sky Sports at Doncaster Races as a mark of respect to Mr Hunt and his family.

“Those of us who have had the pleasure of working alongside John over the years also know him as the friendliest, jolliest, upbeat friend and colleague,” he said.

“With no ego, he is a true gent. But also, he is a devoted family man and John’s loss is quite simply beyond words.

“Now, at this darkest time for John and his family, we ask you to join us in a minute’s silence as we show our respect, but also as we send them our love and support.”

Tributes have poured in from across the world of horse racing and sport following the tragedy which saw Carol, 61, Hannah, 28, and Louise all killed in the horrific incident on Tuesday.