WATCH: Doncaster carpool karaoke mum goes viral in moving Down Syndrome video

A Doncaster mum and her daughter have gone viral in a moving 'carpool karaoke' video which has been watched by more than one million people.

Melissa Lockwood and daughter Francesca are among dozens of mums and children filmed singing along to Christina Perri's A Thousand Years to draw attention to World Down Syndrome Day.

Conisbrough based Melissa is one of the stars of the "50 Mums | 50 Kids | 1 Extra Chromosome" video which sees the mums and their children using Makaton sign language while sitting in their cars - a nod to comedian James Corden's carpool karaoke segment where he sings alongside celebrities in their vehicles.

The mums are all part of a Facebook group known as "Designer Genes" created for parents who have a child with Down’s Syndrome born in 2013/14.

They got together to show the world just how ordinary and fun life with the condition is and how they "Wouldn't Change a Thing".

The video was originally inspired by Singing Hands - a UK organisation whose videos have helped many in the group learn Makaton for supporting their children’s communication development.

Makaton is designed to help hearing people with learning or communication difficulties using signs and symbols alongside speech.

The video has been watched and shared by people all over the globe, including celebrities with Corden writing on Twitter: "This is the most beautiful Carpool Karaoke. It made me cry. #wouldntchangeathing x"