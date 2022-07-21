Watch: Cute cockapoo's lucky escape after 15ft plunge from window in Doncaster

Eight-month old pup Mason escaped unharmed after bouncing through an open window at his owner’s home in Askern before sliding down a roof and smashing into a brick wall.

But the daring dog was none the worse for his ordeal after concerned owner Jake Keeble rushed him to a vet to get him checked over.

Explained Jake: “I went upstairs to get my phone charger, he followed me.

Owner Jake Keeble with plucky pup Mason after his 15ft plunge from a window in Doncaster.

"Then from the corner of my eye, I saw him leap out of the open window off the bed.”

CCTV caught the moment the little black pup slid down the porch roof above the home’s front door and then flew through the air before crashing onto the top of a brick wall.

The camera then shows the dog dusting himself down and running off as if nothing had happened.

Added Jake: “He's okay luckily. The vet said he looked to have cushioned his fall so had a lucky escape from what could have been a lot worse.

“He is doing well and still his usually cheeky self.

"He wasn’t bothered about the fall, just got straight up and enjoyed the attention he got afterwards like nothing happened.”

“He tried to jump onto the wall but didn’t fully land so slid backwards off it – probably a total descent of around 15ft.”

Added Jake: “It looks like summer is “Dog Window Jumping Season”.

“It could have been a very nasty fall but despite the shocking video he’s not hurt and the vet said he’s a very lucky cheeky chappy.

"Pease keep upstairs windows closed if your dog has free roam of the house.”

He said he was sharing the video so other dog owners could keep their pets safe in the heatwave, which has seen temperatures climb to a record breaking 40c in Doncaster over the last few days.