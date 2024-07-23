Watch: Cute cheetah cubs born at Yorkshire Wildlife Park seen for first time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pair of inquisitive cheetah cubs have taken their first steps into public view at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park - in a moment of hope for the vulnerable species.

The adorable three-month-old cubs, born to mum Darcy at the award-winning park, represent a major advance for the conservation of cheetahs whose numbers have fallen to around 7,000 in the wild.

Darcy, four, and their father 13-year-old Brook, moved to the park’s Cheetah Territory last year and set up home in the three reserves and two specially-designed houses as part of a European breeding project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cubs, the park’s first ever, were nurtured by Darcy in the enclosure for three months but are now strong enough to be allowed out to roam out across the 10,000 square metre reserve which is enriched with caves and grasslands.

Two nine week old cheetah cubs take their first steps in public view.

Dr Charlotte Macdonald, Director of Animals, said: “We’re so pleased that our cubs are strong and healthy and ready to be released into the reserve where visitors will be able to see them properly for the first time.”

The resort partners with the Cheetah Conservation Fund, which has a mission to preserve cheetah eco systems with interventions that are environmentally sustainable, socially responsible and economically viable.

CCF Director of Development James Hanaway said: “We are delighted to see these two new Northern Cheetah cubs born in Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s endangered species breeding programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These births are a perfect moment to announce the new partnership between Yorkshire Wildlife Park and CCF UK and together we will work tirelessly to raise awareness and funds for CCF’s work, in Africa and beyond, to realise a world in which cheetahs live and flourish in co-existence with people and the environment.”

The animals have been exploring their new reserve.

Cheetahs are regarded as one of the oldest of the world’s big cat species and were considered sacred by the Egyptians. They can reach speeds of up to 75 mph for short periods, and can reach 60mph in three seconds.

But their numbers have dropped over the last 50 years and cheetahs have become extinct in 13 African countries due to poaching, loss of habitat and human-wildlife conflict.