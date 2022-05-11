WATCH: Amazing time lapse footage shows Doncaster town skyline change as bridge demolished

The Greens Way flyover in Mexborough, which had been deemed unsafe by Doncaster Council, was brought crashing down, with residents turning up to see the removal of the bridge, which was built in 1968.

Watch the footage HERE

The authority has now released time lapse footage of the work, showing how Mexborough’s skyline will now have a new look following the completion of the project.

The Greens Way flyover in Mexborough has been demolished. (Photo: Wireless CCTV).

The decision to knock down the bridge came from engineers worried about the structure’s continued deteriorating condition after it was deemed unsafe for both drivers and pedestrians.

A public transport study is now considering how to improve access into the town centre, including better linking the railway station, proposals for a new bus interchange and how to provide more active travel opportunities.