Watch: Aerial footage as giant wind turbine convoy crawls through Doncaster

The wind turbine convoy makes its way through Doncaster. (Photo/Video: Jason Richards).

Aerial footage shot by Jason Richards showed lorries led by police making their way off the A1(M) near Doncaster at the weekend.

Footage shows the giant parts strapped to the back of huge lorries and slowly making their way to their destination, a wind farm between Doncaster and Barnsley.

And a second convoy is due to take place in Doncaster along the same route tomorrow.

The clip shows drivers whizzing past on the A1(M) oblivious to the huge convoy snaking its way along the A635 towards Marr and Hickleton on Saturday morning.

South Yorkshire Police will be assisting in the escort of very large loads to the wind farm in Grimethorpe.

Three HGV's will be carrying wind turbine sections and blades and will be in excess of 200 metres long.

They will be arriving at the A1 at Marr (J37) around 10am on both days and travelling through Marr, Hickleton, past Goldthorpe then onto Park Springs Road.

There will be significant delays while stop traffic to allow the loads plenty of room to manoeuvre.

A spokesman said: “We will also be going the wrong way around roundabouts along the route so please watch out.”

“We have to move at this time due to equipment waiting at the destination and for the drivers hours.”