Warning to residents after flooding shuts Doncaster roads

Flooding in the Fishlake area (Picture: Sian Nortcliffe)

Doncaster Council announced that road closures are in place at Fordstead Lane between Arksey and Barnby Dun, Bridge Hill at Stainforth including Fishlake Nab, Plumtree Hill and Jackrow Lane at Fishlake, Low Lane at Kirk Bramwith and Greys Bridge at Denaby due to flooding.

River levels are starting to peak and will remain high as a result of persistent rainfall in recent days.

A flood warning has been issued for the River Don, which has already burst it’s banks, affecting areas such as Hexthorpe and Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley, North Bridge to Long Sandall, including parts of Wheatley and Wheatley Park, and Fishlake.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are warning Doncaster residents to avoid these areas. It said: “Please be careful and DO NOT drive or walk through flood water!”

