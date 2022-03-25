Warning over 'six dead in road crash' social media post circulating in Doncaster
A warning has been issued over a social media post circulating in Doncaster about 'six young people between the ages of 16 and 25’ dying in a fatal road crash.
The post has been shared several times across Doncaster in recent days with a suspicious looking link offering further details about the tragedy.
But there has been no such incident in the town in recent days and the photo accompanying the article actually refers to a fatal road accident in France last year.
The post reads: “A terrible traffic accident happened an hour ago.
"Six young people between the ages of 16 and 25 have died.
"The seventh victim is between life and death.
"Police urge us to consult with friends, colleagues, family. Here is a photo of the victims and a video about the victim's status.”
The link when clicked on does not work for all users.
The photo, which shows the aftermath of a collision between two cars, relates to a collision in Besancon, France in September last year when a 59-year-old woman reportedly died.
A number of people have contacted the Free Press about the post.
One said: “I’ve seen a lot of people sharing this in Doncaster over the last few days.
"I’m not sure what the reasoning is behind it, but it looks strange and suspicious for me.
"I tried clicking on the link to see what would happen and I got ‘page not found.’ I don’t want people being taken in – it looks like someone perhaps trying to somehow scam people over a tragedy.”