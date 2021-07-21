Warning over potential dog thieves after woman stopped by three men in Doncaster

The woman was walking alone down Mill Lane in Harlington towards Mexborough when she was approached.

A Facebook post regarding the incident said: “She was approached by three males who stopped her and had a strong interest in her dogs.

"She managed to leave them and join another lady before being picked up and abandoning her walk.”

Mill Lane in Harlington.