Warning issued to Doncaster delivery drivers following van theft

A police warning has been issued to Doncaster delivery drivers following the theft of a van.

South Yorkshire Police issued the warning after a Ford Transit van, with the registration number HV57 HJY, was stolen from Station Road, Dunscroft, on Tuesday, March 12.

A force spokesman said: "Message especially for all delivery drivers - please don’t leave keys in vehicles with the engine running."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111