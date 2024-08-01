Warning - contains graphic images: Dog suffers third degree burns after sitting down in discarded camp fire in Doncaster
Owner Sarah Gabbitass has launched a Gofundme page to help raise £3,000 towards Poppy’s veterinary bills.
She explained: “I was out litter picking while walking our dogs on our usual walk down a foot path where we live and Poppy didn’t know she had chosen a very unfortunate place to sit.
“She began screaming in pain, she had sat on the ashes of a camp fire that hadn’t fully gone out. I lifted her in to the river as fast as I could but the damage was done.
“She now has third degree burns on her two back legs, tail and bottom. As you can imagine she can barely move at the moment which is very upsetting to witness. She was hospitalised, put on an IV and sedated for three days while she underwent debridement (removing the burnt skin).”
Poppy requires a daily bandage change by the vets for which she has to be sedated and the burned tissue possibly has to go through debridement again. She is also on several medications for the pain and to prevent infection.
Sarah said: “I can’t afford to keep her hospitalised at around £300 per day so I’m having to move her to and from the vets every day for her treatments, adding: “to all those loving dog owners out there I really need your help. Poppy is in a lot of pain and requires very expensive treatment. So far this has cost us £1278.73 and it looks like she will require another three weeks of the same treatment possibly costing another £3,836 which we just do not have.
“Your donation will help us to continue her treatment and keep her in as little discomfort as possible after such a horrendous experience.
"She is such a wonderful dog and being such a good girl for her treatments. Hopefully we can raise enough to keep on with this essential veterinary care. We are so devastated this happened to our amazing doggy.”
If you can help with a donation to Poppy’s rehabilitation please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/loving-family-dog-burned-by-abandoned-campfire?cdn-cache=0
The fundraising total currently stands at £973.
