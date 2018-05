Residents are being warned to be aware of a suspicious vehicle that has been sighted in a South Yorkshire neighbourhood.

The 'white, old style Vauxhall Astra van' was seen around the Ashfield Road area of Dunscroft between 12 midnight and 1am last night.

Officers have asked the public to please report any suspicious incidents to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.