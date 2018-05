If you fancy a free pub meal in Doncaster this Royal Wedding weekend, here's how!

The Scawsby Mill is celebrating Saturday's Royal Wedding between Harry and Meghan by offering diners with those names a free main meal on Saturday.

Scawsby Mill.

The pub on Barnsley Road will be broadcasting the wedding all day and anyone called Harry or Meghan will receive a free main meal.

ID must be shown as proof. Spelling of the name Meghan doesn’t matter - a spokesman said: "We know it’s not that common."