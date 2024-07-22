Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Vulcan to the Sky Trust (VTST) has successfully carried out vital maintenance work on the iconic Avro Vulcan XH558, ensuring the preservation of this iconic piece of British aviation history for future generations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a recent operation, the VTST team addressed a compression issue in the aircraft's starboard main undercarriage leg that had caused a slight lean. This work, conducted in 2Excel Aviation's Hangar at the airport and marked the first time since 2015-16 that the Vulcan's undercarriage has been fully exercised.

Marc Walters, chief executive of Vulcan to the Sky Trust said: "This maintenance operation was crucial for the long-term preservation of XH558.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're immensely grateful to 2Excel Aviation for their support in providing hangar space for us to undertake this work. Their cooperation exemplifies the aviation community's commitment to preserving our rich heritage."

Vulcan to the Sky Trust completes crucial maintenance on XH558.

The maintenance work included, exercising the undercarriage system to remove trapped air, repairing the hydraulic separator to resolve pressure issues and resealing the cockpit canopy for improved weatherproofing.

"The success of this operation ensures that XH558 will remain in prime condition for years to come and it's a testament to the skill and dedication of our volunteers and the generosity of our supporters that we can continue to care for this iconic aircraft,” added Marc,

The Trust remains committed to preserving XH558 and educating the public about its historical significance. This maintenance work aligns with VTST's ongoing efforts to inspire future generations and engage young people in STEM subjects through education and heritage projects.

For more information about the Vulcan to the Sky Trust and how to support their work, visit www.vulcantothesky.org