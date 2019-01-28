Volunteers needed to help sight loss charity in Doncaster

Volunteers are being urged to come forward by a leading sight loss charity to help those in the borough with macular disease.

The Macular Society is appealing for anyone living locally who would be willing to give up some of their time to assist at the group’s meetings, with help from the charity’s services and volunteering team.

The Doncaster Macular Support Group meets on the third Monday of every month, from 10.30am-12.30pm, at the Partially Sighted Society, 1 Bennetthorpe, Doncaster DN2 6AA. It is one of more than 400 groups of its kind in the UK offering vital information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease. The group will hold its next meeting on Monday February 18.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of blindness in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk.

Macular Society regional manager, Joanne Reader, promised support for new volunteers and said: “The Doncaster Macular Support Group provides a real lifeline for people living locally with sight loss. The peer support offered by the groups is absolutely vital – it’s incredibly reassuring for people to know that there are others who truly understand their situation.

“With around 300 people in the UK being diagnosed with macular disease every day, the existence of our support groups has never been more important.”

For more information on the group, please contact Joanne Reader on 07376 398 916, or joanne.reader@macularsociety.org email address.