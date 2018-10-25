Volunteers needed to help at Doncaster light festival

Festival organisers are looking for volunteers to help out on the launch night of a festival later this month.

Right Up Our Street is looking for people to take on the roles of festival hosts at its upcoming DN Festival of Light which will be held on Friday, November 16.

Volunteers will also be asked to be the first point of contact for visitors to the event.

Sally Lockey, project director, said: "We are looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help us make sure our audience and artists have the best possible time at our DN Light Night event.

"This is going to be an amazing, memorable event so, if you have a friendly face and want to be part of something as vibrant and exciting as this then we want to hear from you.”

The festival will begin on November 16 with a Light Night at Doncaster Minster, showcasing the Museum of the Moon.

Throughout the following week, various events will be taking place under the moon, with volunteers needed to make sure each event runs smoothly.

Sally added: “Volunteers will be welcoming festival-goers, guiding them around, handing out brochures collecting feedback and generally making sure that everything runs smoothly.

“In return they will get full support and supervision, as well as an induction session and travelling expenses, hands on experience of working at a festival alongside a friendly and professional team and a chance to learn new skills and gain experience.”

For more information, or download a volunteer pack please visit www.rightupourstreet.org.uk/dnfestivallightvolunteer site.

You can also e-mail,sregan@thepoint.org.uk if you are interested in being a volunteer.