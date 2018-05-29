Volunteers needed to help at animal sanctuary

Staff at an animal rescue charity committed to finding loving new homes for greyhounds are appealing for volunteers to help them continue their work.

Tia Rescue is home to 80 Greyhounds, shire horses, donkeys and a menagerie of other animals and the charity - that is completely self funded - needs residents to support the facility to keep it going.

A social walk at TIA Rescue

Speaking about the organisation Julie Cleary office manager at the Wroot Road facility - that costs £1 a minute to fund- said: “At the Centre we currently have 80 greyhounds, 70 equines on site as we also rescue horses in need and we also have goats, sheep and chickens so we are always in need of volunteers to help out.

“The easiest thing volunteers can help out with is dog walking. We have dog walking everyday between 10am to 3pm and people can come along and the kennels staff can arrange for them to walk a dog around the orchard here. we also need people to help with fundraising and need people to come along to see us and support the cafe and shop.”

Residents can also get involved by providing a new home for one of the many greyhounds that are ready to adopt.

Julie said: “We get quite a lot of ex racing dogs we want to find safe and loving homes for them to enjoy their lives after their racing career is over. We also get pets and strays and currently have 20 ready for adoption. We also have 15 sponsor dogs living here that can’t be rehomed but can be supported.

Three of the horses at TIA Rescue

“Main thing people need to know is that people see greyhounds running around and think they need lot of exercise which can put people off but they only need a little twice a day, they love resting on the sofa and enjoying cuddles, they make really loving great family pets.”

Tia Rescue is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am to 4pm. Hot meals served until 3.30pm in the dog friendly cafe.

Contact 01302 772935 visit www.tia-rescue.org