Vladimir the tiger has died at Yorkshire Wildlife Park after suffering with chronic back problems

Yorkshire Wildlife Park brought us some very sad news this morning.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 11:21 am

After suffering with chronic back problems, Vladmir the tiger has had to be put to sleep.

A spokesman said: “With heavy hearts we have said goodbye to our beloved Vladimir.

Read More

Read More
A1(M) closed in both directions after man dies falling from a bridge near Doncas...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Vladimir the tiger

"The sad decision was made last night with our vets as he was struggling with a chronic back problem that had suddenly worsened.

“He was a big part of Yorkshire Wildlife Park and our hearts go out to our rangers who have loved and cared for him.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park