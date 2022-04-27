Vladimir the tiger has died at Yorkshire Wildlife Park after suffering with chronic back problems

After suffering with chronic back problems, Vladmir the tiger has had to be put to sleep.

A spokesman said: “With heavy hearts we have said goodbye to our beloved Vladimir.

Vladimir the tiger

"The sad decision was made last night with our vets as he was struggling with a chronic back problem that had suddenly worsened.

“He was a big part of Yorkshire Wildlife Park and our hearts go out to our rangers who have loved and cared for him.”