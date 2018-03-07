Vital Doncaster UTC remains on track to build on rail factory momentum

A new engineering college must be built in Doncaster to build on the momentum of recently announced plans for a rail factory that could create 1, 700 jobs.

That is the message from Doncaster business leaders who are anxiously waiting for the Government's decision on plans to build a university technical college in the town.

They said it is more important than ever that ministers give the go ahead after it was announced that a £200m Siemens train factory is set to be built near Doncaster which could create 1, 700 jobs - the latest in a long line of rail industry developments for the town.

The college would teach technical science and engineering skills not currently taught in mainstream schools and it is envisaged that the several huge rail developments in Doncaster could provide employment for students.

Dan Fell, chief executive officer of the Doncaster Chamber, which is behind the UTC plans, said: "It is pleasing to see that Siemens are recognising the prevalence of skilled people in the area as a key driver for the investment decision.

“That said, many long term skills challenges for engineering related employers in the area remain; we therefore must keep our foot on the gas to ensure that businesses have the skilled workers they need to deliver growth and to ensure that our region’s young people and communities can benefit from the type of jobs being created by employers such as Siemens.

"This news therefore acts as yet another reason for Government to give long overdue approval to Doncaster’s university technical college bid.”

The chamber submitted original proposals for the college, which would provide courses for up to 750 students aged 13 to 19, in 2016.

However, the Government asked for more detail about finance, educational leadership and curriculum and revised plans were put forward last summer.

Business leaders are hoping for a decision soon as they have hopes of opening the college in September 2019.

Ministers are still considering the application and as yet no decision date has been revealed.

Industrial giant Siemens last week revealed plans for a factory to manufacture trains at a site in Goole - just 30 minutes drive from Doncaster.

It is set to employ up to 700 people in skilled engineering and manufacturing roles and it is estimated around 1, 700 indirect jobs could be created throughout the UK supply chain.

This latest development is set to compliment three previously announced rail schemes in Doncaster.

The £400 million iPort in Rossington is nearing completion and will create up to 5000 jobs once fully operational.

Another new railway depot at Doncaster Carr to maintain a fleet of services by Hitachi Rail Europe also recently created 250 jobs.

Meanwhile, plans have been revealed for a new £150m railway station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.