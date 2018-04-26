Violent crime in South Yorkshire up nearly 60 per cent

The number of crimes recorded in South Yorkshire rose by nearly a third last year, with violent offences soaring by almost 60 per cent.

Stalking and harassment reports increased by a massive 158 per cent, sexual offences were up by 24 per cent and robbery increased by 30 per cent, figures published today by the Office for National Statistics show.

The 30 per cent increase in overall crime during 2017 was the fifth highest of any force in England and Wales, while the 57 per cent rise in violence against the person was higher than anywhere except Durham.

The statistics suggest the majority of violent crimes did not result in injury, as violence with injury rose by 14 per cent compared with a 67 per cent increase in violence without injury.

Possession of weapons offences rose by 26 per cent, while drug offences were down by nine per cent.

Nationally, the number of crimes recorded was up by 15 per cent, with the number of violent offences rising by 21 per cent.

There were just under 145,000 crimes recorded in South Yorkshire during the 12 months to December 2017, including more than 38,500 violent incidents and 13 homicides.

The overall figure equates to 104.6 crimes per 1,000 population - well above the national average of 82.3.

Only in Manchester, with 120.6, and West Yorkshire, with 113.3, were more crimes recorded per 1,000 population.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber, of South Yorkshire Police, said: The increase in the number of crimes recorded in South Yorkshire largely reflects that experienced across the country over the past year.

"South Yorkshire Police is absolutely committed to tackling crime and anti-social behaviour, and we have put an extra 387 officers into visible neighbourhood policing teams over the past year to deal with the issues that matter most to the community. Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary has recently assessed the force as 'good' at preventing crime and tackling anti-social behaviour.



"We know that knife crime, and other types of armed criminality, are of particular concern to members of the community and I’d like to stress that these issues are an absolute priority for the force.

"We have a number of dedicated operations, campaigns and partner agency work ongoing to tackle these crimes and make it clear that carrying a weapon on the streets of South Yorkshire will not be tolerated.



"We recognise there’s still work to do in ensuring the county is a safer place and will continue working hard alongside our communities and other partners to achieve this."

CRIME IN SOUTH YORKSHIRE

Percentage change from 2016 to 2017 (national figure in brackets)

TOTAL CRIME: +30 (+15)

VIOLENCE AGAINST THE PERSON: +57 (+21)

VIOLENCE WITH INJURY: +14 (+11)

VIOLENCE WITHOUT INJURY: +67 (+25)

STALKING AND HARASSMENT: +158 (+33)

SEXUAL OFFENCES: +24 (+25)

ROBBERY: +30 (+33)

THEFT: +14 (+11)

CRIMINAL DAMAGE AND ARSON: +14 (+7)

DRUG OFFENCES: -9 (-4)

POSSESSION OF WEAPONS: +26 (+25)

PUBLIC ORDER OFFENCES: +142 (+42)