Football legends Vinnie Jones and Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne are to be reunited on stage in Sheffield – 32 years on from their infamous, eyewatering encounter on the football field.

Sheffield City Hall will play host to the pair on June 15 – three decades on from an infamous photograph where hard man Jones was seen squeezing in a sensitive area during a game between Wimbledon and Newcastle United.

Vinnie Jones and Paul Gascoigne on the field in 1987.

The incident in October 1987 made worldwide headlines and is one of football’s most iconic photos.

Now the pair will meet again on stage for the ‘audience with’ event which will see the duo discuss the incident and other tales from their football careers.

A spokesman said: “This is your chance to be a part of an exclusive event and witness him reflect on his life and achievements in an amazing atmosphere of two thousand people.

“Known worldwide as an on-pitch and onscreen rebel, Jones' professional football career saw him captain Wales and play for the likes of Wimbledon, Sheffield United, Chelsea and ​Leeds United before becoming a box office hit in films such as Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and Gone in Sixty Seconds, to name a few.”

Vinnie will be quizzed on the night by Willie Thorne, when he will tell all about his tales on and off the pitch as well as his recent rise to stardom in America.

There will be photo opportunities and a full night of entertainment including a two course meal, live entertainment, a stunning sports auction and chances to win top prizes

Tickets are priced from £33.60 and can be booked HERE.

