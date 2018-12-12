Village homes on Doncaster miners’ welfare club land is approved 

A long-running application to build 49 homes on the grounds surrounding a Doncaster miners welfare club has been approved after its fourth hearing.

Gleeson Homes want to build on land surrounding Askern Miners' Welfare Club on Manor Way with the sale going directly into the club to pay for repairs.

Club trustees, Askern councillors and residents who’ve signed a petition backing the land sale, have again said approving the scheme was vital for the future of the club and to keep a ‘vital community asset’ for Askern.

The hearing again heard how the club hosts football, cricket, brass band practices, Askern 10K race and various other events.

But the sale was objected to by the Coal Industry Society Welfare Organisation (CISWO) and say documents signed by club trustees in 2011 means any sale will revert to them.

Planning officer Gareth Stent said any approval may not happen as all parties were yet to agree.

Mr Stent also recommended the plans to be refused as the land surrounding the club is classed as Green Belt.

But members on the planning committee who visited the site agreed with club trustees who said the land was derelict and was unused.

Askern Coun Jon Gilliver urged councillors again to approve the plans.

He said: “I can’t tell you how much this facility means to the village – it’s absolutely vital for the community.

“Askern hasn’t got huge things going for it but this sale needs to happen because it supports so much going on here – this is my passionate plea.”

Nicola Didlock, CISWO chief executive officer said: “The charity selling the land can only do so with CISWOs express consent and this has been granted on the total and absolute basis that all proceeds of any sale will be paid to CISWO for uses to be determined by them.

“CISWO will not consent to any sale where the proceeds are not paid to the organisation or where the refurbishment of the building is a condition.”

Councillors voted seven in favour and two abstentions.