VIDEO: Watch cult former Doncaster Rovers star break football boot with his bare hands

This is the moment cult former Doncaster Rovers star Adebayo Akinfenwa snapped a football boot in half with his bare hands.

The striker, dubbed The Beast and classed as one of the club's cult heroes, showed off his strongman technique in the video which is a jokey warning to Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

Ramos has come under fire after Liverpool striker Mo Salah was injured in the Champions League final following a tussle between the two.

But Akinfenwa - dubbed The Beast for his 16st frame - tweeted that he'll always have Liverpool's back - with the clip showing him breaking a boot with his bare hands.

Ramos has denied any responsibility Salah's injury, saying: "I see the play well, he grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side. The injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold.

Egyptian forward Salah has had surgery on his shoulder and is hoping to recover in time for the World Cup.

Akinfenwa, 36, who know plays for newly promoted League One side Wycombe Wanderers, acknowledged in his footage that he probably won't cross paths with Ramos on the pitch.

"Look brother, I'm never going to play against you because I'm never going to make it to the Champions League, and you're lucky," he said.

Akinfenwa only played nine game for Rovers during the 2003-04 season, scoring four goals - but cemented himself into the club's history as part of the team that won the old Division Three title.

He haas become well known for being ranked as the strongest footballer in the world in various editions of the FIFA video game series and can bench press 200 kg, almost double his own body weight.