VIDEO: Wadworth Primary School pupils sing for our school of the week

Wadworth Primary School pupils can make a difference and achieve anything

Wadworth Primary School are our school of the week this week and Head Teacher,Peter McLean, has so much to shout about.

Wadworth Primary School

"Wadworth Primary is a small school but we are full of very talented children, staff and parents and we believe it is important to provide plenty of opportunities to develop these talents for the benefit of the whole community.

We want our children to believe that they can make a difference and achieve anything if they work hard, persevere and if they treat others with respect and kindness.

We are determined to equip or children with the skills, attitudes and experiences to achieve at the highest level and we aim to do this by having a creative, interesting and challenging curriculum which offers children the chance to learn the basics, but also the opportunity for developing the children’s talents in sport, music, art and outdoor learning.

Wadworth is a very tight-knit community and I am very fortunate to have fantastic support from our parents, teachers and PTA, who have all worked together to raise a substantial amount of money for the school.

Reuban, Harriet, Evie and Aphia, pictured working in the Forest School.

Money is tight in schools at the moment and things like the Forest School area, our ICT equipment, the development of the playground and the successes of the school are due to the whole community working together for the benefit of the children.

We are building the future citizens of our world and all the staff at Wadworth think children should have the belief that they can make a difference from a very early age. It’s so important, encouraging independence and enabling children to see that they have an important role. To support this we have lots of pupil groups including the school council, prefects, road safety officers, librarians and play leaders. The children take their responsibility for improving the school very seriously.

I am very proud to be the Headteacher of such a fantastic school and am delighted that the improvements that have been achieved over the four years since I joined the school were recognised in the recent Ofsted Inspection (Jan 31-Feb1). There is still a way to go, but I am convinced that if we continue to work together and involve all members of the school community, then the children will continue to flourish."

Bradley and Jack, have fun on the Trim Trail at Wadworth Primary School.

Ruby, Nyler, Mila and Abby, pictured playing on the Trim Trail at Wadworth Primary School.

Wadworth Primary School pupils Ava and Poppy, pictured on the school gym.

Children from Frogs class pictured working in the school library.