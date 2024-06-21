Video: Three fire crews rushed to scene of a blaze at a Doncaster fish and chip shop
Three fire crews were rushed to the scene of a blaze at a Doncaster fish and chip shop this morning.
Firefighters were called at 10.35am to the shop on Sandringham Road in Intake.
The fire involved the fryer and external ducting.
There were no reports of any casualties.
The fire was accidental and crews left the scene at 11.28am.
