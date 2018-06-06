VIDEO: Teenager finds 'DEAD MOUSE' inside Doncaster McDonald's burger

This is the horrific moment a teenager claims she bit into a dead baby mouse she found inside a burger at a Doncaster branch of McDonald's.

Beth Waller, 18, made the gruesome discovery just seconds after buying the McChicken Sandwich meal at the fast food giant's branch in St Sepulchre Gate.

What appear to be tiny paws and a tail are clearly visible inside the burger.

And she says that since the incident she has refused to eat chicken - and will never eat at the chain's restaurants again.

Beth, from Dunsville, had popped into the branch with her boyfriend Ben Appleby, 20, for a bite to eat while on a town centre shopping trip.

She said: "I had only had a couple of bites and it didn't taste right. There was a funny taste so I knew something wasn't right.

"When I had a look I could see what looks to be a dead baby mouse inside the burger. I didn't pull it apart - just the sight of it made me feel sick."

A photo of the burger appears to show tiny paws and tail poking out from inside the meal.

She said: "I'm really shy and I didn't report it and take it back. We just got up and walked out, we were that shocked."

But since sharing her photos on videos on Facebook, the meal horror has gone viral and she says McDonald's have now been in touch with her and have promised to investigate.

"I didn't say anything at the time," she said, "but they have contacted me. The woman said it looks like a chicken vein or something but I don't think it is - it looks like a dead baby mouse to me."

She said that the firm had told her it would carry out an investigation.

Added Beth: "I won't go to McDonald's again. I've not touched chicken since and it has put me right off."

We have contacted McDonald's for comment.