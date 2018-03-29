VIDEO: SV Dance Studio hit the Disney stage

SV Dance Studio Dance Camp success
SV Dance Studios in Conisbrough, travelled to Disneyland Paris, where 52 dancers competed at the Disney Dance Camp 2018 championships. The dance school with support from people across the borough and local businesses, raised just under £16,000 to ensure the dancers could participate in the event.
Here they showcased their talents and returned home champions, winning a variety of trophies for their team, solo, duo and singing performances.
While there the pupils also took part in musical theatre and dance workshops run by Disney. The trip was made all the more memorable after they took to the Stage within the Disneyland park to showcase their talents live after successfully auditioning for this once in a lifetime opportunity.
Dance teacher Emma Randerson said ‘I am so proud of what they have achieved and would just like to say a big thankyou to everyone that has supported us along the way and made this trip possible.’
You can follow the schools progress on 15th July at Cast in Doncaster, where the musical theatre group are putting on a production of High School Musical 2 - on Stage!