VIDEO: SV Dance Studio hit the Disney stage

SV Dance Studio Dance Camp success

SV Dance Studios in Conisbrough, travelled to Disneyland Paris, where 52 dancers competed at the Disney Dance Camp 2018 championships. The dance school with support from people across the borough and local businesses, raised just under £16,000 to ensure the dancers could participate in the event.

Premonition, take 2nd place in the Under 14 Beginner Street Team , during the Disney Dance Camp.

Here they showcased their talents and returned home champions, winning a variety of trophies for their team, solo, duo and singing performances.

While there the pupils also took part in musical theatre and dance workshops run by Disney. The trip was made all the more memorable after they took to the Stage within the Disneyland park to showcase their talents live after successfully auditioning for this once in a lifetime opportunity.

Dance teacher Emma Randerson said ‘I am so proud of what they have achieved and would just like to say a big thankyou to everyone that has supported us along the way and made this trip possible.’

You can follow the schools progress on 15th July at Cast in Doncaster, where the musical theatre group are putting on a production of High School Musical 2 - on Stage!

Teachers and dancers from SV Dance Studios, in Conisbrough, pictured at Disneyland Paris Disney Dance Camp Championships, meeting Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Dancers from SV Dance Studios, pictured performing on the Disney Stage in Disneyland Paris

DN12 Advanced Street Team pictured competing during the Disney Dance Camp.

DN12 Advanced Street dance Team, pictured competing at Disney Dance camp, dance comp, where they took first place. Picture: Marie Caley